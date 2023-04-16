$476M Mega Millions ticket sold in Queens

The winning ticket to Friday night's $476 million ticket was sold at Liberty Beer & Convenience in Ozone Park, Queens.

"I wish it was me," one customer said.

According to the New York Lottery this is the 13th largest prize in lottery history.

"I am happy, my store has the winning ticket, I am happy, the store owner said. The convenience store $10,000 once the winner comes forward, for selling the winning ticket.

Staff and customers in the store are hoping some of the luck will rub off on them.

When the customers were asked what they would do if they won, most of them said they would travel and take care of their families.

The winning numbers were 23, 27, 41, 48, 51, Mega Ball was 22.

Lottery officials are still waiting for the winner to come forward and claim their prize. The expected payout is $253M.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands.