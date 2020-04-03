Expand / Collapse search

4,566 coronavirus cases, 89 deaths reported in Los Angeles County

By Mary Stringini
Published 
FOX 11 Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES - The number of coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County rose to 4,566 on Friday, with a total of 89 deaths.

The county's health department reported an additional 11 deaths and 521 confirmed cases since the day prior.

Of the newly reported deaths, seven were over the age of 65 with underlying health conditions, one was between the ages of 18 and 40 with underlying health conditions, and three between the ages of 41 and 65, two of which had underlying health conditions.

The county's mortality rate rose to 1.9%, according to Los Angeles County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer 

Public Health officials said that more than 26,000 people in the county have been tested for COVID-19. Out of everyone tested, roughly 12% to 13% test positive.

The county's goal is to conduct 10,000 tests a day with a projected 10% of those tested being positive, which means the county should expect 1,000 new cases a day, according to Public Health. 

Officials said that across the county, there are currently 1,627 open hospital beds and 286 open beds in intensive care units.

Public Health continues to stress to the public that while a majority of those who have died from COVID-19 in the county had underlying health conditions, not everyone does. Residents are urged to continue to take the necessary precautions in order to protect themselves from the virus.

Health officials say that social distancing remains our best defense against the virus, and all residents are instructed to abide by current measures in place across the state. Social distancing is not only about preventing the illness itself, but rather, slowing the rate at which people get sick. 

On Wednesday, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti recommended Angelenos wear non-medical grade face masks or facial coverings when they are in public and interacting with others.

Both Garcetti and Dr. Ferrer requested the public refrain from purchasing N95 respirator masks so that medical professionals and first responders can have access to them.

Ferrer recommended that non-medical professionals wear masks that are home-made, in order to protect the supply of N95 masks for healthcare workers. 

"This can be a scarf, a bandana or masks that are made out of pieces of fabric," she said. 

By doing so, you will help reduce the number of droplets that come out of your mouth, that might contaminate others, even if you do not show any symptoms of COVID-19. 

But health officials were quick to remind residents that while it might be a good idea to cover your nose and mouth while out, "the mask will not protect you 100% particularly from infecting others," said Ferrer.

Dr. Sonia Angell, the Director of the California Department of Public Health, said that wearing masks in public is not a substitute for physical distancing and not a substitute for a stay at home order.

This comes as more evidence is emerging that coronavirus infections are being spread by people who have no clear symptoms. On Wednesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed how it was defining risk of infection for Americans, saying anyone may be a considered a carrier, whether they have symptoms or not.

In accordance with new guidelines from the CDC, Public Health said that anyone who begins to experience symptoms must contact those they were in contact with up to 48 hours prior to having symptoms in order for them to self-isolate.

Public Health requests that anyone who experiences any symptoms of COVID-19 to self-isolate for the 14-day quarantine period in order to help slow the spread.

According to the CDC, symptoms of the virus include fever, coughing and shortness of breath. Anyone who experiences these symptoms should call their healthcare provider or local public health department first before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken.

Public Health has issued the following guidance during this time of increased spread:

"If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days or until 72 hours after being fever free, whichever is longer. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or pregnant should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick."

Public Health released the following list of locations of confirmed cases in the county:

Laboratory Confirmed Cases -- 4566 Total Cases
Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) -- 4376* 
Long Beach -- 153
Pasadena -- 37
Deaths    89
Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 88
Long Beach    1
Pasadena    0
Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
0 to 17 --    40
18 to 40    --1538
41 to 65    --1859
over 65    --907
Unknown    --32
Hospitalization
Hospitalized (Ever)    1018
CITY / COMMUNITY** (Rate***)

City of Agoura Hills    16    (    75.59    )
City of Alhambra    17    (    19.61    )
City of Arcadia    13    (    22.81    )
City of Artesia    --    (    --    )
City of Avalon    0    (    0    )
City of Azusa    8    (    16.17    )
City of Baldwin Park    7    (    9.4    )
City of Bell    14    (    38.26    )
City of Bell Gardens    8    (    18.68    )
City of Bellflower    26    (    34.18    )
City of Beverly Hills    53    (    152.95    )
City of Bradbury    0    (    0    )
City of Burbank    50    (    47.76    )
City of Calabasas    16    (    66.16    )
City of Carson    63    (    67.21    )
City of Cerritos    11    (    22.34    )
City of Claremont    4    (    11.07    )
City of Commerce    0    (    0    )
City of Compton    26    (    25.75    )
City of Covina    11    (    22.39    )
City of Cudahy    10    (    40.77    )
City of Culver City    20    (    49.57    )
City of Diamond Bar    8    (    14    )
City of Downey    47    (    41.3    )
City of Duarte    --    (    --    )
City of El Monte    10    (    8.79    )
City of El Segundo    5    (    30.15    )
City of Gardena    20    (    32.96    )
City of Glendale    103    (    51.09    )
City of Glendora    10    (    19.14    )
City of Hawaiian Gardens    --    (    --    )
City of Hawthorne    30    (    34.18    )
City of Hermosa Beach    17    (    86.25    )
City of Hidden Hills    0    (    0    )
City of Huntington Park    16    (    26.89    )
City of Industry    0    (    0    )
City of Inglewood    55    (    47.27    )
City of Irwindale    0    (    0    )
City of La Canada Flintridge    9    (    43.92    )
City of La Habra Heights    0    (    0    )
City of La Mirada    11    (    22.24    )
City of La Puente    8    (    19.81    )
City of La Verne    2    (    6.04    )
City of Lakewood    24    (    30.69    )
City of Lancaster    38    (    24.26    )
City of Lawndale    10    (    29.96    )
City of Lomita    6    (    29.69    )
City of Lynwood    23    (    31.86    )
City of Malibu    7    (    55.25    )
City of Manhattan Beach    45    (    127.95    )
City of Maywood    10    (    35.55    )
City of Monrovia    8    (    21.35    )
City of Montebello    10    (    15.69    )
City of Monterey Park    12    (    19.63    )
City of Norwalk    30    (    28.61    )
City of Palmdale    27    (    16.91    )
City of Palos Verdes Estates    19    (    139.02    )
City of Paramount    17    (    30.24    )
City of Pico Rivera    17    (    26.54    )
City of Pomona    22    (    14.17    )
City of Rancho Palos Verdes    22    (    51.27    )
City of Redondo Beach    60    (    86.56    )
City of Rolling Hills    0    (    0    )
City of Rolling Hills Estates    5    (    62.54    )
City of Rosemead    5    (    9.08    )
City of San Dimas    6    (    17.64    )
City of San Fernando    6    (    24.52    )
City of San Gabriel    7    (    17.36    )
City of San Marino    --    (    --    )
City of Santa Clarita    78    (    35.56    )
City of Santa Fe Springs    --    (    --    )
City of Santa Monica    62    (    66.37    )
City of Sierra Madre    --    (    --    )
City of Signal Hill    --    (    --    )
City of South El Monte    --    (    --    )
City of South Gate    35    (    35.09    )
City of South Pasadena    7    (    26.99    )
City of Temple City    3    (    8.22    )
City of Torrance    76    (    51.81    )
City of Vernon    0    (    0    )
City of Walnut    6    (    19.96    )
City of West Covina    8    (    7.43    )
City of West Hollywood    73    (    203.92    )
City of Westlake Village    --    (    --    )
City of Whittier    16    (    18.17    )
Los Angeles    2047    (    50.74    )
Los Angeles - Adams-Normandie    12    (    141.39    )
Los Angeles - Alsace    --    (    --    )
Los Angeles - Angeles National Forest    0    (    0    )
Los Angeles - Angelino Heights    0    (    0    )
Los Angeles - Arleta    10    (    28.48    )
Los Angeles - Atwater Village    --    (    --    )
Los Angeles - Baldwin Hills    14    (    46.68    )
Los Angeles - Bel Air    13    (    158.19    )
Los Angeles - Beverly Crest    23    (    185.56    )
Los Angeles - Beverlywood    16    (    120.11    )
Los Angeles - Boyle Heights    28    (    32.09    )
Los Angeles - Brentwood    44    (    140.72    )
Los Angeles - Brookside    0    (    0    )
Los Angeles - Cadillac-Corning    --    (    --    )
Los Angeles - Canoga Park    20    (    31.4    )
Los Angeles - Carthay    24    (    178.86    )
Los Angeles - Central    18    (    46.03    )
Los Angeles - Century City    19    (    156.87    )
Los Angeles - Century Palms/Cove    13    (    38.39    )
Los Angeles - Chatsworth    19    (    52.72    )
Los Angeles - Cheviot Hills    10    (    107.94    )
Los Angeles - Chinatown    --    (    --    )
Los Angeles - Cloverdale/Cochran    8    (    53.31    )
Los Angeles - Country Club Park    9    (    58.43    )
Los Angeles - Crenshaw District    7    (    50.89    )
Los Angeles - Crestview    20    (    174.73    )
Los Angeles - Del Rey    22    (    75.19    )
Los Angeles - Downtown    17    (    70.1    )
Los Angeles - Eagle Rock    14    (    35.74    )
Los Angeles - East Hollywood    14    (    47    )
Los Angeles - Echo Park    8    (    55.76    )
Los Angeles - El Sereno    12    (    28.75    )
Los Angeles - Elysian Park    5    (    86.48    )
Los Angeles - Elysian Valley    --    (    --    )
Los Angeles - Encino    35    (    82.29    )
Los Angeles - Exposition    0    (    0    )
Los Angeles - Exposition Park    17    (    37.62    )
Los Angeles - Faircrest Heights    --    (    --    )
Los Angeles - Figueroa Park Square    0    (    0    )
Los Angeles - Florence-Firestone    20    (    40.94    )
Los Angeles - Glassell Park    22    (    70.1    )
Los Angeles - Gramercy Place    6    (    57.34    )
Los Angeles - Granada Hills    21    (    36.22    )
Los Angeles - Green Meadows    9    (    41.41    )
Los Angeles - Hancock Park    33    (    200.91    )
Los Angeles - Harbor City    15    (    51.8    )
Los Angeles - Harbor Gateway    13    (    29.75    )
Los Angeles - Harbor Pines    0    (    0    )
Los Angeles - Harvard Heights    8    (    43.48    )
Los Angeles - Harvard Park    8    (    20.18    )
Los Angeles - Highland Park    11    (    22.84    )
Los Angeles - Historic Filipinotown    6    (    42.39    )
Los Angeles - Hollywood    73    (    112.4    )
Los Angeles - Hollywood Hills    36    (    124.68    )
Los Angeles - Hyde Park    10    (    34.03    )
Los Angeles - Jefferson Park    0    (    0    )
Los Angeles - Koreatown    26    (    49.43    )
Los Angeles - Lafayette Square    --    (    --    )
Los Angeles - Lake Balboa    19    (    45.61    )
Los Angeles - Lakeview Terrace    9    (    67.36    )
Los Angeles - Leimert Park    12    (    79.43    )
Los Angeles - Lincoln Heights    6    (    18.15    )
Los Angeles - Little Armenia    9    (    118.89    )
Los Angeles - Little Bangladesh    11    (    37.84    )
Los Angeles - Little Tokyo    --    (    --    )
Los Angeles - Longwood    --    (    --    )
Los Angeles - Los Feliz    19    (    89.03    )
Los Angeles - Manchester Square    --    (    --    )
Los Angeles - Mandeville Canyon    --    (    --    )
Los Angeles - Mar Vista    23    (    54.9    )
Los Angeles - Marina Peninsula    6    (    136.58    )
Los Angeles - Melrose    121    (    155.86    )
Los Angeles - Mid-city    16    (    106.23    )
Los Angeles - Miracle Mile    13    (    73.58    )
Los Angeles - Mission Hills    8    (    33.37    )
Los Angeles - Mt. Washington    6    (    25.07    )
Los Angeles - North Hills    16    (    26.26    )
Los Angeles - North Hollywood    67    (    44.27    )
Los Angeles - Northridge    17    (    25.09    )
Los Angeles - Pacific Palisades    25    (    120.75    )
Los Angeles - Pacoima    16    (    20.02    )
Los Angeles - Palisades Highlands    --    (    --    )
Los Angeles - Palms    33    (    73.07    )
Los Angeles - Panorama City    19    (    25    )
Los Angeles - Park La Brea    6    (    44.17    )
Los Angeles - Pico-Union    13    (    30.51    )
Los Angeles - Playa Del Rey    --    (    --    )
Los Angeles - Playa Vista    8    (    80.13    )
Los Angeles - Porter Ranch    12    (    36.14    )
Los Angeles - Rancho Park    5    (    74.63    )
Los Angeles - Regent Square    --    (    --    )
Los Angeles - Reseda    25    (    33    )
Los Angeles - Reseda Ranch    --    (    --    )
Los Angeles - Reynier Village    --    (    --    )
Los Angeles - San Pedro    25    (    32.13    )
Los Angeles - Shadow Hills    5    (    108.89    )
Los Angeles - Sherman Oaks    46    (    54.14    )
Los Angeles - Silverlake    38    (    87.99    )
Los Angeles - South Carthay    17    (    160.44    )
Los Angeles - South Park    15    (    38.37    )
Los Angeles - St Elmo Village    0    (    0    )
Los Angeles - Studio City    19    (    88.77    )
Los Angeles - Sun Valley    11    (    19.93    )
Los Angeles - Sunland    10    (    48.75    )
Los Angeles - Sycamore Square    0    (    0    )
Los Angeles - Sylmar    42    (    50.76    )
Los Angeles - Tarzana    30    (    99.25    )
Los Angeles - Temple-Beaudry    15    (    38.47    )
Los Angeles - Thai Town    --    (    --    )
Los Angeles - Toluca Lake    5    (    60.83    )
Los Angeles - Toluca Terrace    0    (    0    )
Los Angeles - Toluca Woods    0    (    0    )
Los Angeles - Tujunga    7    (    24.84    )
Los Angeles - University Hills    0    (    0    )
Los Angeles - University Park    16    (    59.43    )
Los Angeles - Valley Glen    12    (    40.21    )
Los Angeles - Valley Village    27    (    115.25    )
Los Angeles - Van Nuys    26    (    28    )
Los Angeles - Venice    20    (    58.59    )
Los Angeles - Vermont Knolls    7    (    39.17    )
Los Angeles - Vermont Square    5    (    65.45    )
Los Angeles - Vermont Vista    8    (    19.2    )
Los Angeles - Vernon Central    8    (    14.78    )
Los Angeles - Victoria Park    7    (    81.7    )
Los Angeles - View Heights    --    (    --    )
Los Angeles - Watts    12    (    27.33    )
Los Angeles - Wellington Square    0    (    0    )
Los Angeles - West Adams    16    (    56.9    )
Los Angeles - West Hills    12    (    30.67    )
Los Angeles - West Los Angeles    25    (    66.68    )
Los Angeles - West Vernon    22    (    40.52    )
Los Angeles - Westchester    22    (    43.31    )
Los Angeles - Westlake    23    (    39.19    )
Los Angeles - Westwood    27    (    49.61    )
Los Angeles - Wholesale District    13    (    34.04    )
Los Angeles - Wilmington    16    (    27.93    )
Los Angeles - Wilshire Center    17    (    33.03    )
Los Angeles - Winnetka    18    (    35.27    )
Los Angeles - Woodland Hills    36    (    55.78    )
Unincorporated - Acton    --    (    --    )
Unincorporated - Agua Dulce    0    (    0    )
Unincorporated - Altadena    16    (    37.68    )
Unincorporated - Anaverde    0    (    0    )
Unincorporated - Angeles National Forest    0    (    0    )
Unincorporated - Arcadia    0    (    0    )
Unincorporated - Athens-Westmont    17    (    40.82    )
Unincorporated - Athens Village    --    (    --    )
Unincorporated - Avocado Heights    0    (    0    )
Unincorporated - Azusa    --    (    --    )
Unincorporated - Bandini Islands    0    (    0    )
Unincorporated - Bassett    0    (    0    )
Unincorporated - Bouquet Canyon    0    (    0    )
Unincorporated - Bradbury    0    (    0    )
Unincorporated - Canyon Country    5    (    70.63    )
Unincorporated - Castaic    4    (    14.12    )
Unincorporated - Cerritos    0    (    0    )
Unincorporated - Charter Oak    0    (    0    )
Unincorporated - Claremont    0    (    0    )
Unincorporated - Covina    6    (    35.95    )
Unincorporated - Covina (Charter Oak)    --    (    --    )
Unincorporated - Del Aire    --    (    --    )
Unincorporated - Del Rey    0    (    0    )
Unincorporated - Del Sur    0    (    0    )
Unincorporated - Desert View Highlands    0    (    0    )
Unincorporated - Duarte    0    (    0    )
Unincorporated - East Covina    0    (    0    )
Unincorporated - East La Mirada    --    (    --    )
Unincorporated - East Lancaster    0    (    0    )
Unincorporated - East Los Angeles    28    (    22.05    )
Unincorporated - East Pasadena    0    (    0    )
Unincorporated - East Rancho Dominguez    --    (    --    )
Unincorporated - East Whittier    --    (    --    )
Unincorporated - El Camino Village    --    (    --    )
Unincorporated - El Monte    0    (    0    )
Unincorporated - Elizabeth Lake    0    (    0    )
Unincorporated - Florence-Firestone    26    (    39.52    )
Unincorporated - Franklin Canyon    0    (    0    )
Unincorporated - Glendora    0    (    0    )
Unincorporated - Hacienda Heights    12    (    21.96    )
Unincorporated - Harbor Gateway    0    (    0    )
Unincorporated - Hawthorne    --    (    --    )
Unincorporated - Hi Vista    0    (    0    )
Unincorporated - Kagel/Lopez Canyons    0    (    0    )
Unincorporated - La Crescenta-Montrose    --    (    --    )
Unincorporated - La Habra Heights    0    (    0    )
Unincorporated - La Rambla    --    (    --    )
Unincorporated - La Verne    --    (    --    )
Unincorporated - Ladera Heights    7    (    117.85    )
Unincorporated - Lake Hughes    0    (    0    )
Unincorporated - Lake Los Angeles    --    (    --    )
Unincorporated - Lake Manor    0    (    0    )
Unincorporated - Lakewood    0    (    0    )
Unincorporated - Lennox    10    (    42.4    )
Unincorporated - Leona Valley    0    (    0    )
Unincorporated - Littlerock    0    (    0    )
Unincorporated - Littlerock/Juniper Hills    0    (    0    )
Unincorporated - Littlerock/Pearblossom    0    (    0    )
Unincorporated - Llano    0    (    0    )
Unincorporated - Long Beach    0    (    0    )
Unincorporated - Lynwood    0    (    0    )
Unincorporated - Marina del Rey    5    (    54.51    )
Unincorporated - Miracle Mile    0    (    0    )
Unincorporated - Monrovia    --    (    --    )
Unincorporated - Newhall    0    (    0    )
Unincorporated - North Lancaster    0    (    0    )
Unincorporated - North Whittier    --    (    --    )
Unincorporated - Northeast San Gabriel    --    (    --    )
Unincorporated - Padua Hills    0    (    0    )
Unincorporated - Palmdale    0    (    0    )
Unincorporated - Palos Verdes Peninsula    0    (    0    )
Unincorporated - Pearblossom/Llano    0    (    0    )
Unincorporated - Pellissier Village    0    (    0    )
Unincorporated - Placerita Canyon    0    (    0    )
Unincorporated - Pomona    0    (    0    )
Unincorporated - Quartz Hill    --    (    --    )
Unincorporated - Rancho Dominguez    --    (    --    )
Unincorporated - Roosevelt    0    (    0    )
Unincorporated - Rosewood    --    (    --    )
Unincorporated - Rosewood/East Gardena    0    (    0    )
Unincorporated - Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez    0    (    0    )
Unincorporated - Rowland Heights    7    (    13.76    )
Unincorporated - San Clemente Island    0    (    0    )
Unincorporated - San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon    0    (    0    )
Unincorporated - San Jose Hills    0    (    0    )
Unincorporated - San Pasqual    0    (    0    )
Unincorporated - Sand Canyon    0    (    0    )
Unincorporated - Santa Catalina Island    0    (    0    )
Unincorporated - Santa Monica Mountains    --    (    --    )
Unincorporated - Saugus    --    (    --    )
Unincorporated - Saugus/Canyon Country    0    (    0    )
Unincorporated - South Antelope Valley    0    (    0    )
Unincorporated - South Edwards    0    (    0    )
Unincorporated - South El Monte    0    (    0    )
Unincorporated - South San Gabriel    5    (    58.2    )
Unincorporated - South Whittier    11    (    18.89    )
Unincorporated - Southeast Antelope Valley    0    (    0    )
Unincorporated - Stevenson Ranch    6    (    29.27    )
Unincorporated - Sun Village    --    (    --    )
Unincorporated - Sunrise Village    0    (    0    )
Unincorporated - Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain    --    (    --    )
Unincorporated - Universal City    0    (    0    )
Unincorporated - Val Verde    0    (    0    )
Unincorporated - Valencia    --    (    --    )
Unincorporated - Valinda    --    (    --    )
Unincorporated - View Park/Windsor Hills    8    (    79.21    )
Unincorporated - Walnut    0    (    0    )
Unincorporated - Walnut Park    --    (    --    )
Unincorporated - West Antelope Valley    --    (    --    )
Unincorporated - West Carson    15    (    68.42    )
Unincorporated - West Chatsworth    0    (    0    )
Unincorporated - West LA    11    (    1649.18    )
Unincorporated - West Puente Valley    --    (    --    )
Unincorporated - West Rancho Dominguez    0    (    0    )
Unincorporated - West Whittier/Los Nietos    3    (    11.29    )
Unincorporated - Westfield/Academy Hills    0    (    0    )
Unincorporated - Westhills    0    (    0    )
Unincorporated - White Fence Farms    0    (    0    )
Unincorporated - Whittier    0    (    0    )
Unincorporated - Whittier Narrows    0    (    0    )
Unincorporated - Willowbrook    8    (    23.14    )
Unincorporated - Wiseburn    --    (    --    )
- Under Investigation    518
*These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. **-- means that case numbers are suppressed (between 1 and 4 cases in communities <25,000 people). ***Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.