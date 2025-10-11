42-year-old man shot, killed in Brooklyn Friday night identified
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - A 42-year-old man was shot and killed in Brooklyn on Friday night, and the NYPD is actively investigating the incident.
What we know:
Police responded to a 911 call around 8:38 p.m. on Friday about an assault on East 18 Street in Brooklyn. They found the man with gunshot wounds to the leg and abdomen.
The man was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Kings County where he was pronounced dead.
The victim has been identified as Andy Desravines, of Brooklyn, according to NYPD.
What we don't know:
The investigation remains ongoing, with no suspects in custody at the moment. Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.
The Source: Information from the New York Police Department was used in this article.