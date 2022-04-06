4-year-old survives falling out of 6th-floor window in the Bronx

A 4-year-old boy survived a fall out of a 6th-floor window at a Bronx housing complex.

It happened just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon at the Paterson Houses NYCHA complex on East 143rd St. in the Mott Haven section.

Miraculously, the child suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the fall.

He was conscious and alert when the police arrived. EMS took him to Lincoln Hospital. His condition was listed as stable at the time.

It was unclear how it happened. An investigation was continuing.