4-year-old boy dies after Bronx scooter crash

A 4-year-old boy is dead, and his father is facing charges after a scooter they were riding on collided with a car in the Bronx.

The incident happened at around 9:20 p.m. on Sunday night near 193rd Street and Bailey Avenue in Kingsbridge Heights.

The scooter collided with a sedan, sending the boy and his 24-year-old father flying.

According to authorities, the boy, identified as Mario Rosario, was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and sustained a severe head injury in the accident. He later died at the hospital.

The boy's father is facing several charges, including child endangerment and possession of stolen property.

The driver of the sedan is being charged with driving without a license.