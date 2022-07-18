4 shot in Newark

Expand / Collapse search

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Newark
4 people shot in Newark

Four people were shot in Newark, New Jersey on Sunday evening.

NEW JERSEY - One person was in critical condition after 4 people were shot in Newark on Sunday evening.

It happened around 7 p.m. on Broadway.

The Newark Police Department got a call about the mass shooting.

Emergency workers took the 4 victims to University Hospital.  Three of the victims were reportedly in stable condition.

The Essex County Prosecutor says the incident remained under investigation and no arrests were reported.