4 shot in Newark
NEW JERSEY - One person was in critical condition after 4 people were shot in Newark on Sunday evening.
It happened around 7 p.m. on Broadway.
The Newark Police Department got a call about the mass shooting.
Emergency workers took the 4 victims to University Hospital. Three of the victims were reportedly in stable condition.
The Essex County Prosecutor says the incident remained under investigation and no arrests were reported.