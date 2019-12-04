4 Rikers guards suspended after inmate attempted suicide

At least four Rikers Island correction officers failed to act for seven minutes as an 18-year-old detainee tried to hang himself in a holding pen.

Some even watched the suicide attempt before intervening, according to the New York Times.

Three officers and a captain have been suspended after the incident was caught on the jail’s video feed.

It reportedly captures one officer heading into the cell where the inmate was hanging,

opening the door, then closing the door without entering and walking away.

The Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association said the suspended officers, “are innocent until proven guilty, just like anyone else in our justice system.”

The inmate Nicholas Feliciano was arrested last month on a parole violation. He was moved from general housing to the intake cell block the day he attempted suicide after reportedly getting into a fight.

Feliciano is at the prison’s hospital. He’s reportedly on a respirator with no brain activity.

In a statement, Cynthia Brann, the city correction commissioner says an investigation is underway and, if warranted, the officers could face, “disciplinary action up to and including termination.”

The episode is the latest in a troubled history on Rikers Island.

A new, and separate, lawsuit now alleges correction officers are arresting visitors coming in with books claiming the pages are being soaked in synthetic marijuana.

Charges were dropped in all cases, but court papers say the vistors were barred from visiting their loved ones for six months to a year as their cases played out.