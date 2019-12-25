4 people stabbed at Christmas party in the Bronx

article

Four men are hospitalized after they were stabbed at a party early on Christmas morning.

It happened just before 6 a.m. inside a home on 165 St. in the Concourse section of the borough.

The NYPD says the victims are 21, 24, 29 and 35-years-old. They were all taken to Lincoln Hospital and were listed in stable condition.

Police said there was a "dispute" before the stabbings. No arrests were announced and they say the investigation is ongoing.