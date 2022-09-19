4 men shot in Queens, 1 dead

A man was killed and three others hospitalized after a shooting on Sunday in the Elmhurst section of Queens.

The NYPD says it happened around 1:30 p.m. at 95-23 41st Ave. A witness said the scene was covered in blood after the shooting.

28-year-old Edwin Naula was shot multiple times throughout his body and was dead when he got to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

A 32-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his torso, a 29-year-old man had a gunshot to the face and arm, and a 36-year-old man was left with a gunshot wound to his hand.

The 3 surviving victims were also at Elmhurst Hospital and listed in stable condition.

There are no arrests and the New York City Police investigation remains ongoing.