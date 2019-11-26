4 men hurt during brutal brawl in Midtown Manhattan

Police are trying to figure out why a violent brawl broke out in Midtown Manhattan.

It was around 9:15 Monday night when four men, armed with knives, sticks, and a tire iron, started to argue. The fight quickly turned bloody on the corner of West 41st Street and 8th Avenue.

When police arrived, they found three of the men badly injured. They were all taken to the hospital. The fourth man was found not too far away near 46th Street and 6th Avenue. He was also hurt and taken to the hospital

All four men, who are believed to be homeless, are going to survive their injuries, and are in police custody with charges pending.

It’s unclear what sparked the brutal melee, but a police source says it appears one of the men was being robbed by the others and was acting in self-defense. It’s possible he’ll be released and just three of the men will be charged.