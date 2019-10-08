4 men attempt to lure children into vehicle

The NYPD wants to find the four men who tried to lure two children in two separate incidents into a vehicle in Borough Park, Brooklyn.

The first incident occured on Saturday at about 8:20 p.m. at 47th Street and 18th Avenue.

A 10-year-old boy and an 11-year-old boy were approached by the males in a blue Toyota RAV 4.

"Come here. Come here" was said to the children, according to police.

In the second incident about 20 minutes later, a 12-year-old girl and nine-year-old boy were approached by the same vehicle.

"Come here. Come here. We have candy for you" was yelled out to the children.

The children fled in both incidents.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

You can remain anonymous.