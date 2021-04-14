4 men arrested after woman's body found in car's trunk: Cops

Four men were arrested after the body of a woman was found wrapped in the trunk of a car on Long Island, police announced.

NYPD officers saw the men in the area of 11-16 Foam Place in Far Rockaway at about 1:49 a.m. Wednesday carrying a large object and placing it in the trunk of a vehicle. The men got into the car and drove off.

Cops followed the vehicle and stopped it in the area of Nassau Expressway and Bayview Avenue in the Nassau County hamlet of Inwood. They searched the trunk and found the body of a woman, unresponsive, and wrapped in a blanket.

EMS responded and pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

An autopsy will determine the cause of death.

SkyFox was over the scene at about 6:15 a.m. where two police vehicles and the car where the body was found remained on the roadway. A police investigation continues.