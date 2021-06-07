4 men aboard inflatable raft rescued on Long Island Sound

article

Police rescued four men who became stranded when their 10-foot inflatable raft drifted out into the Long Island Sound, authorities said Monday.

Suffolk County police responded when a 911 caller reported the stranded raft shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday, police said.

The men had launched from Wading River Beach to go fishing but were pulled out about a mile from shore, police said. The raft did not have a motor, and the current was too strong for them to paddle back.

Officers from the Suffolk police marine and aviation units located the raft and rescued the four people aboard. All of them were wearing life jackets, and there were no injuries, police said.

Last Tuesday, police rescued three people from a sinking sailboat in the sound off New Rochelle.

Marine officers responded to the Davenport Reef area shortly before 7 p.m. Monday after a 27-foot sailboat hit a rock and started taking on water, New Rochelle police said.

The captain of the sailboat was able to guide the boat toward the Davenport Beach Club, but the boat started to capsize at about 100 yards out, police said.

The captain swam to shore to seek help while the three other people aboard the vessel sat on a portion of the boat that was mostly submerged, police said.

The New Rochelle police rescued those onboard with assistance from the U.S. Coast Guard, the Westchester County police and the Mamaroneck police. The passengers declined medical attention, police said.

On May 23 at about 2:41 p.m., New Rochelle Police responded to a kayaker in distress in a rocky area just outside of the channel by David’s Island. The kayaker told police that he was being swept away by the strong winds and current, further out into the Long Island Sound.

The New Rochelle resident was taken safely aboard Marine I. The kayaker refused medical attention, and was transported back to Harbor Unit Base.

With the Associated Press