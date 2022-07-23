4 dead, 1 critical after fiery car crash in Newark

article

Four people have died and another was critically injured after a fiery car crash in Newark on Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 4:15 a.m. near Frelinghuysen Ave & Evergreen Ave, according to authorities.

According to the New York Post, the crash involved a tractor-trailer and two cars, and four people trapped in the cars died of their injuries. A fifth person was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.