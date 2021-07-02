4 children shot in Virginia

article

Police in Norfolk, Virginia were investigating a shooting that left four juveniles with gunshot wounds, including a 6-year-old girl.

The incident happened in the 900 block of Madison Ave. around 2 p.m. on Friday. The area is near Norfolk State University.

When police arrived, they did not find any shooting victims. It turns out other people had rushed them to the hospital in cars.

Police say the victims were a 6-year-old girl, a 14-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl and a 16-year old boy.

A local TV station says the 6-year-old was shot in the stomach and was in surgery.

Two other victims were 16 and 14-year-old brothers. The other was shot in the jaw and the other in the hand. Both were in surgery.

Police said they had not made any arrests and were asking for tips from the public.

Norfolk is located in southeastern Virginia in an area called Hampton Roads. It sits next to Virginia Beach.

