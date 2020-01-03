Expand / Collapse search

4-car crash involves gunshot victim being raced to hospital

By
Published 
Updated 59 mins ago
Nassau County
FOX 5 NY

Gunshot victim gets into crash

A four-car crash on Long Island involved a car racing a gunshot victim to the hospital.

NEW YORK - A driver rushing a gunshot victim to a Long Island hospital got into a four-car pile-up.

It happened at about 7 p.m. on Thursday, in Plainview.

Nassau County Police say 25-year-old Brian Gregg was cleaning his gun and accidentally shot a 17-year-old friend of his stepbrother in the neck.

The three jumped in a car and started racing to a hospital.

While traveling northbound on Plainview Road at the intersection of Old Country Road, they got in a crash involving three other cars.

One of the other drivers happened to be an off-duty Nassau County Police Officer. The officer, who suffered only minor injuries, called 911 and helped treat others with injuries.  None is believed to be life-threatening.

---------

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

---------

The shooting victim was listed in serious but stable condition.

Gregg, who lives in Plainview, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon.  Police say he was not a licensed handgun owner.