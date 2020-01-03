4-car crash involves gunshot victim being raced to hospital
NEW YORK - A driver rushing a gunshot victim to a Long Island hospital got into a four-car pile-up.
It happened at about 7 p.m. on Thursday, in Plainview.
Nassau County Police say 25-year-old Brian Gregg was cleaning his gun and accidentally shot a 17-year-old friend of his stepbrother in the neck.
The three jumped in a car and started racing to a hospital.
While traveling northbound on Plainview Road at the intersection of Old Country Road, they got in a crash involving three other cars.
One of the other drivers happened to be an off-duty Nassau County Police Officer. The officer, who suffered only minor injuries, called 911 and helped treat others with injuries. None is believed to be life-threatening.
---------
Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE!
---------
Advertisement
The shooting victim was listed in serious but stable condition.
Gregg, who lives in Plainview, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon. Police say he was not a licensed handgun owner.