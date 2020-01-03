4-car crash involves gunshot victim being raced to hospital

A driver rushing a gunshot victim to a Long Island hospital got into a four-car pile-up.

It happened at about 7 p.m. on Thursday, in Plainview.

Nassau County Police say 25-year-old Brian Gregg was cleaning his gun and accidentally shot a 17-year-old friend of his stepbrother in the neck.

The three jumped in a car and started racing to a hospital.

While traveling northbound on Plainview Road at the intersection of Old Country Road, they got in a crash involving three other cars.

One of the other drivers happened to be an off-duty Nassau County Police Officer. The officer, who suffered only minor injuries, called 911 and helped treat others with injuries. None is believed to be life-threatening.

The shooting victim was listed in serious but stable condition.

Gregg, who lives in Plainview, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon. Police say he was not a licensed handgun owner.