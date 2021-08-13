3rd person dies after weekend shooting in Brooklyn

A third victim has died after five people were shot in two connected incidents in Brooklyn last weekend.

The NYPD responded to a gunshot alert just after midnight on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at 101 Wortman Ave. in East New York.

They found three people who were shot inside a car nearby.

Nicholas Palmer of the Bronx and 36-year-old Novada Baily of Queens died in the shooting.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

A 51-year-old male with gunshot wounds to his right forearm, upper back, and chest was rushed to Brookdale Hospital, where was listed in critical condition.

The NYPD says two other people were found shot inside of 101 Wortman Ave.

A 37-year-old man had a gunshot wound to his right shoulder. He was driven to Montefiore Hospital located in New Rochelle, NY, where he is listed in stable condition.

32-year-old Donald Nash suffered a gunshot wound to his chest and neck. He was rushed to Brookdale Hospital in critical condition. He died on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The NYPD has not made any arrests in the case.