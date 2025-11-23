39-year-old man shot, killed in Hell's Kitchen on Sunday

article

The Brief A 39-year-old man was shot early Sunday in Hell’s Kitchen on Manhattan’s West Side. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside, where he was pronounced dead. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.



The NYPD is investigating after a man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in the Hell’s Kitchen section of Manhattan.

What we know:

The NYPD said officers responded around 4:13 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 23, to reports of a person shot near West 46th Street and 12th Avenue, close to the West Side Highway.

When officers arrived, they found a 39-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the back and groin. EMS took the victim to Mount Sinai Morningside, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the victim’s identity is being withheld until family members are notified.

What's next:

No arrests have been made. The investigation remains active, and detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or visit crimestoppers.nypdonline.org.