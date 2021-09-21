Brazen burglars hit SoHo store twice and make off with $385,000 in designer goods

A trio of brazen burglars made off with $385,000 worth in designer handbags and clothing after breaking through two walls to get into a boutique in SoHo and returning a second time to steal more items, the NYPD said.

On Sept. 6 at about 3:05 a.m., the suspects entered What Goes Around Comes Around on Wooster Street through an adjacent building and took bags by Chanel, Louis Vuitton, YSL, Goyard, Gucci, Prada, Burberry, and clothing by Dior, Hermes, Moschino, Balenciaga, Levis/vintage denim, according to police.

They took off in a gray Honda Civic east on Spring Street.

At about 5:15 a.m., they returned to the store. Security cameras showed them carrying out black bags filled with more stolen goods.

The burglers then took off in a late model Dodge Ram ProMaster, traveling east on Spring Street.

Anyone with information about the robbery should contact NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential, according to cops.

