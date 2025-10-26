35-year-old woman stabbed to death in Bronx early Sunday

article

A woman was reportedly stabbed to death in the Bronx early Sunday morning, according to the NYPD.

What we know:

Police said the stabbing incident happened around 4:10 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 26, when officers responded to a 911 call reporting an assault in progress outside 28 East Kingsbridge Road, within the 52nd Precinct.

When police arrived, they were told that the victim — a 35-year-old woman — had sustained multiple stab wounds to the chest.

The woman was taken by private means to BronxCare Health Systems, then transferred to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln, where she was pronounced dead.

The victim’s identity is being withheld until family and next of kin is alerted to her death.

As of Sunday morning, no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Detectives from the NYPD’s 52nd Precinct are handling the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org.

All calls and messages can remain anonymous.