35-year-old man stabbed, killed in Bronx near Webster Avenue: NYPD
article
BRONX, N.Y. - A man is dead after a stabbing in the Bronx late Saturday night, according to police.
What we know:
Police say the incident happened around 9:52 p.m. near 3210 Webster Avenue in the 52nd Precinct.
Officers responded to a 911 call of a man stabbed and found a 35-year-old male unconscious and unresponsive with a stab wound to the torso.
Emergency crews transported the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
What we don't know:
Police have not released the identity of the victim.
Authorities have not said what led to the stabbing.
No arrests have been made.
The investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: This article was written using information from the NYPD.