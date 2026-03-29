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35-year-old man stabbed, killed in Bronx near Webster Avenue: NYPD

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Published  March 29, 2026 8:49am EDT
Bronx
FOX 5 NY
NYPD officers article

NYPD officers( File FOX5NY)

The Brief

    • A 35-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the Bronx.
    • The victim was found unconscious with a stab wound to the torso.
    • No arrests have been made as the investigation continues.

BRONX, N.Y. - A man is dead after a stabbing in the Bronx late Saturday night, according to police.

What we know:

Police say the incident happened around 9:52 p.m. near 3210 Webster Avenue in the 52nd Precinct.

Officers responded to a 911 call of a man stabbed and found a 35-year-old male unconscious and unresponsive with a stab wound to the torso.

Emergency crews transported the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity of the victim.

Authorities have not said what led to the stabbing.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The Source: This article was written using information from the NYPD.

BronxCrime and Public Safety