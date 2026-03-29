35-year-old man stabbed, killed in Bronx near Webster Avenue: NYPD

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The Brief A 35-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the Bronx. The victim was found unconscious with a stab wound to the torso. No arrests have been made as the investigation continues.



A man is dead after a stabbing in the Bronx late Saturday night, according to police.

What we know:

Police say the incident happened around 9:52 p.m. near 3210 Webster Avenue in the 52nd Precinct.

Officers responded to a 911 call of a man stabbed and found a 35-year-old male unconscious and unresponsive with a stab wound to the torso.

Emergency crews transported the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity of the victim.

Authorities have not said what led to the stabbing.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation remains ongoing.