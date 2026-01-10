Bronx man charged with murder in deadly stabbing of 34-year-old

article

The Brief A 34-year-old man was fatally stabbed outside a Bronx building, police say. Investigators have identified the victim and arrested a suspect. The suspect faces multiple charges, including murder.



Police have arrested and charged a Bronx man with murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 34-year-old man outside a residential building in the Bronx.

What we know:

According to police, officers responded to a 911 call reporting an assault around 6:35 p.m. Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, in front of 1500 Bryant Avenue, within the confines of the 42 Precinct.

When officers arrived, they found a 34-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds across his body. Emergency medical services transported the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police identified the victim as Aaron Carpenter, 34, of Queens.

Arrest and charges

Investigators said Antonio J. Jackson, 31, of the Bronx, was arrested around 3:45 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, within the confines of the 42 Precinct.

Jackson has been charged with murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing. Police have not released details about a possible motive or whether the victim and suspect knew each other.