Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM EST until MON 6:00 PM EST, Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Coastal Ocean County, Western Monmouth County
6
Blizzard Warning
from SUN 6:00 AM EST until MON 6:00 PM EST, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Queens County, Northwest Suffolk County, Bronx County, Northeast Suffolk County, New York County (Manhattan), Northern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Kings County (Brooklyn), Southern Nassau County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 4:00 AM EST until MON 6:00 PM EST, Mercer County, Sussex County, Hunterdon County, Morris County, Middlesex County, Somerset County, Warren County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 6:00 AM EST until MON 6:00 PM EST, Northern Westchester County, Rockland County, Putnam County, Orange County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Union County, Eastern Bergen County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Hudson County, Western Union County, Western Passaic County
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 7:00 AM EST until MON 6:00 PM EST, Western Dutchess County, Eastern Dutchess County, Western Ulster County, Eastern Ulster County
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 7:00 AM EST until MON 7:00 PM EST, Sullivan County

34-year-old man shot, killed inside Jamaica Avenue building in Queens: NYPD

By
Published  February 21, 2026 7:59am EST
New York
FOX 5 NY
article

The Brief

    • A 34-year-old man was shot and killed early Saturday in Queens.
    • The shooting happened inside a location on Jamaica Avenue.
    • No arrests have been made as the investigation continues.

NEW YORK - A man is dead after being shot inside a Jamaica Avenue location in Queens early Saturday morning, according to police.

What we know:

Police say officers responded around 1:46 a.m. Saturday to a 911 call reporting an assault inside 184-15 Jamaica Avenue, within the confines of the 103rd Precinct.

When officers arrived, they found a 34-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the stomach and left shoulder.

Emergency medical services transported the victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police have identified the victim as Denis Nunez, 34, of 106-18 155 Street in Queens.

What we don't know:

No arrests have been made at this time.

Police have not released information about a suspect or what led up to the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The Source: This article was written using information provided by the NYPD.

New YorkQueensCrime and Public Safety