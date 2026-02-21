34-year-old man shot, killed inside Jamaica Avenue building in Queens: NYPD
NEW YORK - A man is dead after being shot inside a Jamaica Avenue location in Queens early Saturday morning, according to police.
What we know:
Police say officers responded around 1:46 a.m. Saturday to a 911 call reporting an assault inside 184-15 Jamaica Avenue, within the confines of the 103rd Precinct.
When officers arrived, they found a 34-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the stomach and left shoulder.
Emergency medical services transported the victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.
Police have identified the victim as Denis Nunez, 34, of 106-18 155 Street in Queens.
What we don't know:
No arrests have been made at this time.
Police have not released information about a suspect or what led up to the shooting.
The investigation remains ongoing.
