34-year-old man killed, another injured in Bronx double stabbing

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The Brief A 34-year-old man was killed in a stabbing early Tuesday in the Bronx. A second man, 32, was also stabbed and taken to the hospital in stable condition. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.



A man was killed and another was injured in a double stabbing early Tuesday morning in the Bronx, according to police.

What we know:

Police said officers responded around 12:24 a.m. Tuesday to a 911 call about an assault in front of 2466 Marion Avenue, within the 46th Precinct.

When officers arrived, they found two men with stab wounds.

A 34-year-old man suffered multiple stab wounds to his torso and right arm and was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he died.

The second victim, a 32-year-old man, was found with stab wounds to his back. He was taken to BronxCare Health System and listed in stable condition.

Victim identified

Police identified the man who died as Luis Almanzar, 34, of the Bronx.

What's next:

No arrests have been made.

The investigation remains ongoing.