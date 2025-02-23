33-year-old man stabbed, killed in Queens: NYPD

article

A 33-year-old man is dead following a stabbing in Queens on Saturday evening.

What we know:

According to the NYPD, at around 6:50 p.m., police responded to a 911 call reporting a fight near Beach 13th Street. Upon arrival, officers learned that two men had been fighting with a knife but had fled the scene before authorities arrived.

Later, while canvassing nearby hospitals, officers discovered 33-year-old Nilkinson Medina at St. John's Hospital suffering from multiple stab wounds to the chest. The victim was later pronounced deceased.

The NYPD has not made any arrests, and the investigation remains active. Authorities are working to identify the suspect.