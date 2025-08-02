Man stabbed to death inside Brooklyn deli; suspect on the run

The Brief A 33-year-old man was stabbed inside a business on Hegeman Avenue in Brooklyn on Friday afternoon. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and later died. The suspect ran from the scene and has not been arrested.



A 33-year-old man has died after being stabbed multiple times inside a deli in Brooklyn on Friday afternoon, according to a report from police.

What we know:

At approximately 3:07 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 1, police responded to a 911 call for a man stabbed at 684 Hegeman Avenue.

Officers found the male victim with multiple stab wounds to his torso. He was taken by EMS in critical condition to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, where he died.

Police confirmed the man was stabbed inside the deli, but lived in an apartment above the store at the same address. They believe the victim, identified as Diego Sandoval-Nava, worked at the deli. The attacker ran from the scene, and police are still looking for him.

What we don't know:

The motive for the attack and the identity of the suspect is not known.