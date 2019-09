The FBI was reportedly investigating a theft at John F. Kennedy International Airport where thieves made off with $300,000.

The cash which was brought to the airport in an armored car was set to be flown to Florida, reported the NY Post.

It was not clear when the cash was taken.

The amount stolen was a meager takeaway compared to another, high-profile heist at the airport.

Mob associates ripped off more than $5 million in the 1978 Lufthansa heist.