$30,000 reward offered for information in murder of 3 fishing buddies in Frostproof

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with several agencies to offer a $30,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons who killed three men fishing in Frostproof Friday evening.

Sheriff Grady Judd announced the reward Monday.

The victims -- Damion Tillman, 23, Keven Springfield, 30 and Brandon Rollins, 27 -- were beaten and shot on Lake Streety, which Judd described as a "clay road to nowhere."

It happened around 10 p.m. Friday. Judd said Tillman was the first to arrive and was the first one killed. Rollins and Springfield arrived together a short time later and were shot.

Judd said Rollins was able to call his father and said, "help." His father went straight to Lake Streety and found his son barely alive, and his two friends dead. PCSO said Rollins was able to say a few things to his father, but details about their conversation were not being released.

Advertisement

Cyril Rollins says the moment he realized his son was calling, he knew it was bad news.

“He doesn’t ever call my phone, at all,” Rollins said. “Unless he is having trouble.”

When Cyril answered, his fears were realized.

“He said, 'Help daddy! Help daddy!'” he recalled.

He rushed to the scene where he found his son shot and bloodied in the roadway. Rollins left his home so fast, he forgot his cell phone.

“When I got there, I didn’t have a phone, at all,” he said. “I didn’t know what to do. He was talking, and all of that. I said son, I’ve got to leave you, I’ve got to go get some help.

Cyril hopped back into his car, driving to a convenience store to call 911. The store owner’s daughter went with Cyril back to the scene.

“I thought they were coming back to finish Brandon off,” he said. “But he was talking, but he was pretty bad. He was too bloody.”

Cyril says that’s when he heard his son’s cell phone ringing from his truck. It was his mother, Dottie calling. Cyril reached to grab it.

“It was in the seat. I couldn’t see it. It was covered in blood,” he said. “And I got the phone, and it was his momma and I said, 'Please Dottie, please get here, our son is dying.'”

When first responders arrived, all three men were dead. According to the families, the three men have been best friends for years.

Days later, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says, there are still no arrests.

“We’ve had more than 100 tips, and some of them look promising, but we need information at this time,” Sheriff Judd said. “This is a sad case, you’ve got three best friends – what is more wholesome than going fishing on a Friday night. This incident comes as a shock because it is a tight-knit area.”

Brandon’s mother Dottie says an arrest could bring justice for his family.

“That was my only son,” Dottie said. “I’ll never have another grandchild. Nothing. My life is gone.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-226-8477. Calling CrimeStoppers first will allow tipsters to remain anonymous and eligible for the $30,000 cash reward.