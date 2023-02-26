30 years after the 1993 World Trade Center bombing

article

On Feb. 26, 1993, a deadly bombing killed six people, and injured more than 1,000 — at the twin towers.

Victims’ relatives, survivors, dignitaries and others are set to gather at the trade center Sunday for a ceremony that will include the reading of the names of the six people killed in the 1993 bombing.

Anniversary observances also include a Mass Sunday at a church near the trade center and a panel discussion Monday at the 9/11 Memorial Museum.

"They were innocent people going to work. Just cherish every day you have because you never know. Before you leave your house just tell your loved ones that you love them." — - Marileen Brown, Port Authority employee who survived the attack

The noontime explosion, was set off in a rented van parked in an underground garage.

The public memory of the attack has largely been subsumed after 9/11.

Even the fountain that memorialized the bombing was crushed on Sept. 11.

The victims’ names are etched in a special section of the 9/11 memorial.

Associated Press wire services helped contribute to this report.