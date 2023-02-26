30 years after the 1993 World Trade Center bombing
NEW YORK - On Feb. 26, 1993, a deadly bombing killed six people, and injured more than 1,000 — at the twin towers.
Victims’ relatives, survivors, dignitaries and others are set to gather at the trade center Sunday for a ceremony that will include the reading of the names of the six people killed in the 1993 bombing.
Anniversary observances also include a Mass Sunday at a church near the trade center and a panel discussion Monday at the 9/11 Memorial Museum.
The noontime explosion, was set off in a rented van parked in an underground garage.
The public memory of the attack has largely been subsumed after 9/11.
Even the fountain that memorialized the bombing was crushed on Sept. 11.
The victims’ names are etched in a special section of the 9/11 memorial.
Associated Press wire services helped contribute to this report.