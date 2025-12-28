30-year-old woman stabbed to death inside Bronx apartment

article

The Brief A 30-year-old woman was fatally stabbed inside a Bronx apartment late Saturday night, police said. Officers found the victim unconscious with stab wounds to her face and abdomen. Two people of interest have been taken into custody as the investigation continues.



A 30-year-old woman is dead after a stabbing inside a Bronx apartment Saturday night.

What we know:

Police say officers responded to a 911 call reporting an assault in progress at about 10:03 p.m. Saturday inside 1182 Ogden Avenue, within the confines of the NYPD’s 44th Precinct.

When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old woman unconscious and unresponsive, suffering from stab wounds to the face and abdomen.

EMS transported the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln, where she was pronounced dead.

Police later identified the victim as Shashamanie Thompson, 30, who lived at the Ogden Avenue address.

What we don't know:

Police have not released details about what led up to the stabbing or the relationship between the victim and the two people of interest. Authorities have also not announced any charges at this time.

What's next:

Two persons of interest were taken into custody as detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.