3 young teens arrested for Brooklyn stabbing death

A 13-year-old faces murder charges and a 14 and 15-year-old face gang assault charges in connection with the stabbing death of a Coney Island teenager.

17-year-old Nyheem Wright was stabbed in the stomach in front of a store on Mermaid Ave. in the middle of the afternoon on Friday, Jan. 20th. He died the next day at Maimonides Medical Center.

On Monday, the NYPD announced the arrests of the three teens. The trio was charged on Sunday night.

Their names were not released due to their ages.

Police did not release any possible motive for the killing.

The family has a GoFundMe set up to pay for his burial.