3-year-old stuck, killed in Queens hit-and-run

article

Authorities say a 3-year-old boy has died after a hit-and-run incident in Queens on Wednesday evening.

The incident happened just before 7 p.m. on College Point Boulevard in Flushing, near 41st Avenue.

Police say that a white sedan had been parked on the side of the street on the sidewalk. While it was pulling out, a 3-year-old boy ran behind the car and was struck as it backed up.

The child was rushed to NY Presbyterian Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

So far, there are no arrests and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.