3-year-old kidnapped from NYC playground

article

Police in New York say they were looking for a man and a 3-year-old child who was kidnapped from a Manhattan playground.

Police say that it happened at approximately 5 p.m. on Thursday inside of the McCaffrey Playground located at 9th Avenue and West 43rd Street in Midtown.

Dale Smith is accused of getting into an argument with his 22-year-old ex-girlfriend at the park. He then took off without the boy without her permission or authority to do so. The pair has not been seen since then.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android

The kidnapped child is named Majesty Brown. He is Black, 3'5" tall, 45 pounds, with a medium complexion, brown eyes, black hair braided in cornrows. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt with orange lettering, black jeans, yellow sneakers with "700" written on the sides.

Smith is Black, 20-years-old, 5'8", and has a light complexion, brown eyes, black hair in braids, and a tattoo that says "DALE" on his left arm and a tattoo that says "LOYALTY" on his right arm. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a white shirt, gray jeans, and gray sneakers.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. Police say that all calls are kept strictly confidential.