3-year-old in critical condition after falling out of window in Brooklyn

A 3-year-old child is in critical condition after fallout out of a second-floor window in Brooklyn on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say just after 1 p.m., the victim, a boy, fell out of the window of a building located at 89 West End Avenue in Brighton Beach.

The child was rushed to Staten Island Hospital and is said to be in critical condition.

Police say no criminality is currently suspected in the incident.

An investigation into the fall is ongoing.

