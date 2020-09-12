3-year-old found after being kidnapped from NYC playground

Police in New York say they have found a 3-year-old child who was kidnapped from a Manhattan playground but the suspect is still on the loose.

Police say that it happened at approximately 5 p.m. on Thursday inside of the McCaffrey Playground located at 9th Avenue and West 43rd Street in Midtown.

Dale Smith is accused of getting into an argument with his 22-year-old ex-girlfriend at the park. He then took off without the boy without her permission or authority to do so.

Early Sunday the NYPD said that Majesty Brown was found safe but Smith was still on the loose. No other details about how the boy was found were released.

Smith is Black, 20-years-old, 5'8", and has a light complexion, brown eyes, black hair in braids, and a tattoo that says "DALE" on his left arm and a tattoo that says "LOYALTY" on his right arm. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a white shirt, gray jeans, and gray sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. Police say that all calls are kept strictly confidential.