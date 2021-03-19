3-year-old boy mauled to death by neighbor's pit bulls

article

The 3-year-old boy from New Jersey who was mauled to death by a neighbor’s pit bulls has been identified.

Relatives and friends identified the victim as Aziz Ahmed.

Ahmed, his two older siblings and his mother were in the backyard of the family’s home in Carteret, New Jersey when the neighbor’s two pit bulls allegedly dug under a fence and crossed into the yard.

The mother was able to hurry the two older boys inside, but Aziz reportedly didn't understand what was going on.

Ahmed was mauled to death and his mother was hospitalized in critical condition. Police said the dogs were euthanized after officers shot them.

A neighbor said he heard shouts for help during the attack but that he was "too late" to do more. The oldest Ahmed child, who is 10, called 911.

Aziz was taken to hospital but could not be saved, authorities said. The family held a funeral for him Thursday while his mother remained in the hospital.

Coney Island Auto Parts, which employs Aziz’s father, started a GoFundMe for the family, which had raised more than $100,000 as of Friday.

"I never had the honor of meeting little Aziz but I do know his father Tanveer who is a hardworking man and just recently moved his family from Brooklyn NY to New Jersey for a better life," a message on the page reads. "Tanveer is loved by his co-workers and truly an asset to the company. We [are] calling upon the kindness of family, friends and strangers to help the Ahmed family in this difficult time."

It was unclear if the owner of the dogs will face criminal charges.

Mayor Dan Reiman issued a statement saying: "Our prayers are with the family affected by a dog attack....Thank you to the first responders who rushed in to attend to the victims."

FOX News contributed to this report.