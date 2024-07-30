3-year-old boy hospitalized after fall from window in Brooklyn

A 3-year-old boy has been hospitalized after falling out of a fifth-floor window in Brooklyn on Tuesday evening.

Police say the incident happened at around 9 p.m. in Flatbush on East 21st Street, near Chruch Avenue.

The scene after a 3-year-old boy fell out out a 5th floor window in Flatbush on Tuesday evening. Credit: SkyFOX

The child was taken to Maimonides Hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Police are investigating the cause of the incident.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more information.