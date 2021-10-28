VIDEO: 3 men shot at Queens gas station

The NYPD is searching for an unidentified gunman after three people were shot and wounded outside of a gas station in the Far Rockaway section of Queens on Sunday.

Surveillance video released by police shows the unidentified male gunman approaching a gas station on Beach Channel Drive just before 1:30 a.m. and firing a handgun at several people standing outside.

Three people were shot, including a 32-year-old man was was hit in his groin and both feet, a 35-year-old man who was struck in the chest, and a 36-year-old man who was hit in his left shin.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The gunman then ran away on foot.

The 32-year-old man and the 35-year old man were both hospitalized in critical condition, although their conditions have since stabilized. The 36-year-old man was taken via private transportation to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.

Advertisement

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. Police say that all calls are strictly confidential.