3 females sought after attacks on Jewish children in Brooklyn

The NYPD was looking for three females wanted in a series of attacks on young Jewish children in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn.

In the first case, the suspects approached a 12-year-old boy and a 3-year-old boy who were walking home on Skillman St. about 6 p.m. on Friday.

One of them slapped the younger boy in the face. The older boy was not hit.

Then on Sunday at about 5:30 p.m. an 18-year-old woman and a 7-year-old girl were walking to the store on DeKalb Ave. when they were confronted by three females.

The 18-year-old was approached from behind, was grabbed by the jacket, and pulled to the ground. The three suspects took off and the 7-year-old girl was not attacked.

A short time later on Skillman St., a 9-year-old boy was approached from behind as he was walking, and he was slapped on top of his head multiple times before the suspects took off.

The victims were all wearing traditional Jewish attire when they were targeted. None was injured in the attacks.

The NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incidents.

The individuals are described as female teens, each wearing jeans and winter jackets.

Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.