3 teens charged after 'hazing' incident at Brooklyn high school

Three teenagers at James Madison High School in Brooklyn have been arrested and charged after they allegedly sexually abused a teammate on the junior-varsity football team during a hazing incident.

The teens were arrested and charged with forcible touching and unlawful imprisonment.

According to the NYPD, two 14-year-olds and a 13-year-old forcibly held down a 14-year-old teammate and touched his privates without his permission.

In response, the school has suspended the junior-varsity football season.

However, some students who spoke with FOX 5 say that the punishment was too harsh, even for the three teens involved, saying they didn't deserve to get arrested.

"It was a simple panting situation, there was no hazing involved in it, they were just pantsing," said one student. "I'm not saying that is right at all, but these kids went to jail and stayed there overnight because of a situation like this."

The schools' football coaches were seen outside the high school on Tuesday, but did not say a word to the press.

When asked for comment, a spokesman for the Department of Education said: "Bullying and harassment, including hazing, have no place in our schools - period. Upon hearing reports of hazing, the school immediately acted. Parents were immediately notified, the school is providing supports, and an investigation is ongoing."

