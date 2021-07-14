3 suspects sought in vicious robbery with cinderblock and crate: NYPD

The NYPD wants to find three men involved in a vicious robbery of two men using a cinderblock and a crate in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx. Police released security footage of the brutal attack.

It happened last Wednesday at about 3:10 a.m. Police say the suspects approached a 47-year-old man and a 25-year-old man in front of 585 Southern Boulevard.

One of the suspects picked up a cinderblock and threw it at a victim, hitting him in the head. The same suspect then threw a plastic create at the man before drop-kicking him to the ground. the victim was also punched and kicked repeatedly while he was on the ground, added police.

Another one of the suspects ran up and punched the other victim in the face and hit him in the head with the plastic crate.

The suspects then ran off with a wallet containing $450.

Both victims suffered cuts and bruising to their heads and bodies. EMS took them to Lincoln Hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential, cops say.

