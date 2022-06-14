Milwaukee drainage tunnel search; boy found dead, men still missing

Milwaukee fire and police officials confirmed Tuesday, June 14 that a 10-year-old boy was found dead during a search of the city's drainage tunnels on the south side.

Family has identified the boy to FOX6 News as Mohammad Arman.

Near 27th and Loomis Monday, concerned family watched in agony as crews worked to recover the bodies of the boy and two men who were swept away by raging waters.

Hamilah Hassan said her uncle, Zakaria Gonumeah, jumped into a drainage ditch to save Arman and the boy's father, Rashidullah. The search for those two men is ongoing.

"He saw how fast the water was going. He knew he couldn’t keep up," said Hassan, whose uncle is among those missing. "Whoever Zakaria met, they would say Zakaria is the best."

Mohammad Arman

With the waters receding Tuesday, the previous night's rescue efforts turned into a recovery mission.

"We are coming upstream all the way from the harbor, working upstream, covering shoreline searches as well as water surface searches with small inflatable rafts," Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said.

At 27th and Loomis, crews searched three 900 foot tunnels. Near 31st and Kinnickinnic, they walked through the water. The boy's body was ultimately found near 16th and Cleveland.

"This is a horrible day. It's not going to be as horrible as it is for the family," said Lipski. "You can see it, it's wearing heavy on everybody."

Officials said someone near the river spotted the boy's body and called police. He would have turned 11 years old on July 4.

Search crews on Becher near I-43/94 in Milwaukee

Hassan said the close-knit community is in need of closure.

"Everybody kept fainting, no one is eating, everyone is stressed about it," Hassan said. "Every second matters for him. We don’t know where he is."

Officials asked that people avoid the area for their own safety and call police with any information they may have that could assist in this case: 414-935-7360.