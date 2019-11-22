3 squatters killed in Queens house fire

A fire in an abandoned house in Queens has killed three men who apparently were squatting there.

Authorities say the three victims were in the house at 190-12 110 Road in St. Albans when the fire broke out just before midnight Thursday. The unidentified men were pronounced dead at the scene.

About 100 firefighters battled the blaze. A Fire Department spokesman says four of them were treated for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.