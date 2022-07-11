3 shot during party at upscale The Mansion hotel on Long Island

A shooting at an upscale venue on Long Island over the weekend left three people shot and police searching for a suspect.

"It was a very chaotic situation once we arrived here," said Detective John Nagle.

Glen Cove police were called to The Mansion, an upscale hotel in Glen Cove shortly after five Sunday night after shots were fired during a party.

"There was some type of fight we don’t know all the details yet one of the security guards working the event tried to escort persons out of the mansion and shots rang out," said Det. Nagle.

And that’s when about 200 party goers scattered.

The party, hosted by hip-hop artist Big Fendii, was promoted on Instagram as the biggest pool party ever. But it was eventually cut short after police say the gunfire erupted inside the lobby of the hotel, near the front entrance. In total three people were shot.

"We have a security person who was one of the victims. Two others were partygoers," said Nagle.

Police say the three people who were shot are recovering with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still looking for the suspect.