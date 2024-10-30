3 shot, killed in the Bronx: NYPD

article

The NYPD is investigating after three people were shot and killed in the Bronx on Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred around 8:11 p.m. at a home on 613 Southern Blvd. in the 41st Precinct, according to police.

Upon arrival, officers found a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities also found a 57-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man at the scene, both fatally shot. The woman had suffered a gunshot wound to the head, while the man was shot multiple times throughout his body. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

A firearm was recovered at the scene, but so far, no arrests have been made. Investigators say they believe the shooting took place inside the home.

The identities of the victims have not been released as the investigation is ongoing.

Police have not yet determined a motive for the shootings, and anyone with information is urged to contact the NYPD.