3 shot in the Bronx, one dies

Police are looking for three people wanted in connection with a shooting that killed a man in the Bronx and left two others with bullet wounds.

It happened just after midnight on Oct. 31, 2021, at Colden Ave. and Adee Ave. in the Williamsbridge neighborhood.

The shooters drove up in a car, hopped out, and opened fire. The NYPD released a video of the shooting on Sunday night.

They hit 22-year-old Hednick Wynaar in the head. He died at Jacobi Hospital the next day.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

An 18-year-old man was hit in the leg. He was listed in stable condition in Jacobi Hospital after the shooting.

A 69-year-old was grazed in the right leg. EMS treated her at the scene and she said she didn't need to go to the hospital.

Advertisement

Police have not made any arrests.