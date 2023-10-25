3 school buses stolen in the Bronx

Police are looking for the two suspects accused of stealing school buses in the Bronx.

Surveillance video shows one of the suspects behind the wheel.

It happened early Tuesday morning.

Courtesy of NYPD

Police say two men broke into a locked fenced-in parking lot on Blondell Avenue in Westchester Square.

Three short school buses were then driven through the front gate and taken to an unknown location.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).