3 rescued from sinking sailboat in Long Island Sound

article

Police rescued three people from a sinking sailboat in the Long Island Sound off New Rochelle, authorities said Tuesday.

Marine officers responded to the Davenport Reef area shortly before 7 p.m. Monday after a 27-foot sailboat hit a rock and started taking on water, New Rochelle police said.

The captain of the sailboat was able to guide the boat toward the Davenport Beach Club, but the boat started to capsize at about 100 yards out, police said.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

The captain swam to shore to seek help while the three other people aboard the vessel sat on a portion of the boat that was mostly submerged, police said.

The New Rochelle police rescued the three people with assistance from the U.S. Coast Guard, the Westchester County police and the Mamaroneck police. The passengers declined medical attention, police said.

On May 23 at about 2:41 p.m., New Rochelle Police responded to a kayaker in distress in a rocky area just outside of the channel by David’s Island. The kayaker told police that he was being swept away by the strong winds and current, further out into the Long Island Sound.

RELATED: Rail plan would put 16-mile tunnel under Long Island Sound

The New Rochelle resident was taken safely aboard Marine I. The kayaker refused medical attention, and was transported back to Harbor Unit Base.

With the Associated Press