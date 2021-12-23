School safety agent killed, 2 others injured in shooting outside Astoria bar

A woman who worked as an NYPD school safety agent was killed, and her boyfriend and another friend were injured in a shooting outside a bar and lounge in Astoria, Queens during a birthday celebration, the NYPD said.

According to officials, 27-year-old Mye Johnson, and her two friends, Johnson's 27-year-old boyfriend, and another 27-year-old woman were celebrating their birthdays among a large group of friends at the Soletto nightclub.

At around 4 a.m., a dispute began outside the location. Multiple shots were fired, and all three victims were struck.

NYPD officers responded to a 911 call about the shooting and found Johnson with gunshot wounds to the torso and lower body. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in Astoria where she was pronounced dead.

The other victims were taken to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition.

It is unclear what specifically led to the shooting. A white sedan was seen fleeing the area.

So far, no arrests have been made but FOX 5 News reported that Johnson's ex-boyfriend is being investigated as a possible suspect.