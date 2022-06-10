3 people shot at The Shops at Iverson, police say

Police are investigating a shooting at a shopping mall in Prince George's County, Maryland.

Prince George's County Police confirm to FOX 5 that a shooting happened near the entrance for The Shops at Iverson, which are located in the 3700 block of Branch Road in Temple Hills. Police said the call came in around 12:45 p.m.

The victims are two women and a man, according to police. The man is currently in critical condition, and the two women are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect or suspects fled the scene after the shooting. They did not indicate how many suspects were involved.

Police confirm there is no active threat to the community.

